AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 8.6%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.90. 676,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,033,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

