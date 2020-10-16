Airbloc Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, BitForex and IDEX. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $392,225.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, CPDAX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

