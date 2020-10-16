Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors in Norway, the European Union, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company supplies products, systems, and services for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering and construction services to the energy and process industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

