Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.02

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 21011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

