Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Tops $9.39 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $9.39 million and $4.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00569482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053841 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.