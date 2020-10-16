Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.29. 821,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 748,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $815.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 312.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after buying an additional 3,127,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $17,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 199.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 653,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 539,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.