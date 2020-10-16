Aleph.im Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $391,136.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,995,243 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im.

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

