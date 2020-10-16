Allianz (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):

10/16/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Allianz was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($272.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($272.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Allianz was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Allianz was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Allianz was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Allianz was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Allianz was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA:ALV opened at €162.24 ($190.87) on Friday. Allianz SE has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €174.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €172.77.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

