AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $472.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $186,509.83 and approximately $472.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004926 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.