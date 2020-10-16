alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in September

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSRF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.