ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 10.2%

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $43.10. 601,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 164,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.