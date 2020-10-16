Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AMADY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

AMADY stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.13. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $285.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

