AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 9.4% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.04. 18,539,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 7,035,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Securities reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 203.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 393,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

