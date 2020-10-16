Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) traded up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. 950,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 704,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

