Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $56,565.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $55,845.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 828,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

