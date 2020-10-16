Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Up 5.5%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. 730,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 761,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.