Analysts Expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evoke Pharma.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.70 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.