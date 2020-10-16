Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,034. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

