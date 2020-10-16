Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CL King raised their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE:BC opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.76 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 534,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

