Analysts Offer Predictions for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

ATR stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

