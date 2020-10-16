Analysts Offer Predictions for Heat Biologics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Heat Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTBX. B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heat Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.32 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 807,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

