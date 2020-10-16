Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH):

10/9/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

10/7/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

9/30/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

9/29/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2020 – First Mid Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

FMBH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 13,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Get First Mid Bancshares Inc alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.