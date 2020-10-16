Analysts Set Expectations for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.55.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 17.02. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is 66.36%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

