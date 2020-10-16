Analyzing FVCBankcorp (FVCB) and The Competition

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) is one of 303 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FVCBankcorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.28 million $15.83 million 11.33 FVCBankcorp Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.47

FVCBankcorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. FVCBankcorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 20.72% 8.46% 0.91% FVCBankcorp Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FVCBankcorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp Competitors 4771 10148 6787 425 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.54%. Given FVCBankcorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FVCBankcorp rivals beat FVCBankcorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

