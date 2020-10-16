Analyzing GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and Pembina Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and GeoPetro Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.22 $1.12 billion $2.00 11.01 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pembina Pipeline and GeoPetro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 4 9 0 2.69 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 106.27%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPetro Resources has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 16.89% 7.96% 3.35% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats GeoPetro Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets. The Facilities division offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as natural gas liquids fractionation, cavern storage, and loading and off-loading facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures division buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company. GeoPetro Resources Company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

