Analyzing Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) & National Storm Management (NYSE:NSMG)

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) and National Storm Management (OTCMKTS:NSMG) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and National Storm Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 5.14% 45.67% 10.38% National Storm Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products and National Storm Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 5 8 0 2.62 National Storm Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential downside of 31.67%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than National Storm Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Installed Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Installed Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storm Management has a beta of 8.6, suggesting that its stock price is 760% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and National Storm Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.51 billion 2.27 $68.16 million $3.29 35.03 National Storm Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Installed Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than National Storm Management.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats National Storm Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

National Storm Management Company Profile

National Storm Management, Inc. provides storm restoration services for residential and commercial properties damaged by severe weather. It offers a variety of restoration products and services, including repairing or replacing roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, accessories and other exterior items. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

