Analyzing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Financial Institutions (OTCMKTS:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.25 $48.86 million $2.96 5.49 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.20% 8.96% 0.85% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

