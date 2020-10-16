Analyzing Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 3.37 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -79.00 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.89%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals beats Aphria on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

