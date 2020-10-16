ANON Market Cap Hits $20,679.69 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market capitalization of $20,679.69 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

