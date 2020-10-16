ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a 52-week low of $146.70 and a 52-week high of $284.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.29.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

