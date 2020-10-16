Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Apex has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $64,381.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

