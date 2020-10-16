apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 93.4% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $21.35 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

