Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,322,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 614,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

