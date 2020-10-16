Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

