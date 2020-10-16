Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

