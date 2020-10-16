Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.35 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $100.97 million and $5.35 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00026641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.88 or 0.04836237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

