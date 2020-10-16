Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) vs. Duluth (OTCMKTS:DLTH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Duluth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Duluth $615.62 million 0.68 $18.92 million $0.58 24.59

Duluth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ascena Retail Group and Duluth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duluth 0 2 0 0 2.00

Duluth has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 61.43%. Given Duluth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Duluth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Duluth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Duluth 2.45% 10.32% 3.39%

Summary

Duluth beats Ascena Retail Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

