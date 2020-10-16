Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.07

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.07 and last traded at $152.53, with a volume of 29911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

