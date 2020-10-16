Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 458,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of SON opened at $55.66 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

