Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,865 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

