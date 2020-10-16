ATLANT (ATL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $828,615.49

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. ATLANT has a market cap of $828,615.49 and approximately $256.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.48 or 0.04801248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

