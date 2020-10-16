Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 184.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.