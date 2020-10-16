Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $11.13.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.