Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $963,580.32 and $24,200.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

