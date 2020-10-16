AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

