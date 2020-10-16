Aventus (AVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,559.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Aventus has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $39,559.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.51 or 0.04789414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

