AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $187,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCEL opened at $24.55 on Friday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

