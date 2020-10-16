Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 2,752,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 570,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

AXGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

