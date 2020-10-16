B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Ellington Financial Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of EFC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

