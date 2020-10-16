B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Ladder Capital Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ladder Capital in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LADR. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 388,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

